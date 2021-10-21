Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has admitted that he feels betrayed by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice of ODM leader Raila as his successor.

Speaking in Lamu, Ruto accused Uhuru, who he said he helped win the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections only to go and hire people he termed as ‘outsiders’ as his preferred successor.

However, Ruto said he does not regret having supported President Uhuru Kenyatta, exuding confidence that the hustler nation will form the next government.

“I don’t regret having assisted President Kenyatta in clinching the seat in 2013 and 2017,”

“I had expected him to see my abilities and support me in the next polls, only for him to seek the services of other people, and that makes me very angry,” Ruto said.

At the same time, the DP took a swipe at the famous 2018 Handshake between Uhuru and Raila, saying the main purpose of the handshake was to technically push him out of the Jubilee government he co-formed with his boss.

“The handshake was meant to throw me out of the government,” Ruto added.

Ruto’s sentiment comes at a time the Head of State appears to have settled on ODM leader Raila Odinga to succeed him in the next elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST