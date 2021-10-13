Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Investigative Journalist, John Allan Namu, is a bitter and disappointed man after his expose on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family’s massive wealth stashed in offshore accounts failed to generate heat from Kenyans.

According to Namu, he expected Kenyans to receive the Pandora Papers leak with rage and a lot of heat, but to his utter disappointment, none of that has happened.

Speaking during an interview on a local TV station, Namu noted that 24 hours after publishing the leaks, he felt disappointed.

He added that the disappointment grew to an extent that he even felt lonely together with other journalists he collaborated with to release the papers.

The award-winning journalist narrated that he was unhappy after his masterpiece received low reception as earlier projected.

He opened up that the Kenyan media gave the expose little coverage despite his piece going viral globally.

According to Namu, he only received sidebar coverage 24 hours after releasing the report.

He remarked that only other media houses which are out of the mainstream tried to further drive the conversation about the leaks.

However, he stated his leak received much-needed prominence after President Uhuru Kenyatta responded to the report 48 hours later.

This gave mainstream media the leeway to further dig deeper into the content of his investigative piece.

“In the first 24 hours since the leak was published, I was quite disappointed, I felt very lonely as a Kenyan reporter myself and Purity Mukami and all of us who were involved in reporting this leak, I felt disappointed that what was perceived as the biggest story in the world was being unreported in the Kenyan media,” Namu stated.

The Pandora Papers, the biggest leak of financial papers in history and containing 12 million files and obtained by the International Consortium for Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) linked Kenyatta’s family to offshore bank accounts and companies valued at over Ksh3.3 billion.

The financial leaks detailed that Kenyatta’s family led by Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the incumbent President, his sisters, and brother, have amassed wealth offshore in the tax havens of Panama and the British Virgin Islands.

The Kenyan DAILY POST