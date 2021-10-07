Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 7, 2021 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has slammed the recent move by the sons of three former presidents to throw their weight behind Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Muthama, who is Deputy President William Ruto’s right-hand man, and the chairman of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said the families of former presidents want someone who will protect their dirty wealth to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

“Those seeking a Raila Odinga presidency are driven by a dynastic urge to protect the ill-gotten wealth of their families,” he said in a social media post.

“Further, they’re also sending us a strong message that a son of a nobody cannot rise to the presidency, but we will prove them wrong when William Ruto will be elected as the first hustler president in Kenya in the 2022 General Election,” he added.

Muthama exuded confidence that Ruto will defeat the former prime minister, who has the support of the system and the incumbent president, Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Wednesday, it was reported that President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the son of Kenya’s first president, successfully persuaded Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Jimmy Kibaki to support Raila Odinga for the presidency.

The two are sons of late President Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki respectively.

It is believed although some members of those families may not be directly involved in the campaign, they will be supporting efforts to ensure Raila Odinga succeeds President Uhuru Kenyatta whose constitutional term limits come to an end in August 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST