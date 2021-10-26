Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Wangui Ngirici, has welcomed Governor Anne Waiguru to United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Ngirici, a staunch supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, has declared interest to unseat Waiguru in the next year’s General Elections.

“UDA house is a big house. She is welcome,” she posted on her Facebook page.

Governor Anne Waiguru ditched the Jubilee Party for Ruto’s UDA party in an event that took place in Karen.

Pushed to the wall by the shifting political ground in Mt Kenya, Governor Waiguru has finally made up her political move and joined the UDA party, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Waiguru had hinted at her exit from the ruling party and entry into Ruto’s party last month.

In recent times, the governor’s support for the Jubilee Party has been wobbly.

She is expected to face Ngirici and Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua in the Kirinyaga gubernatorial race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST