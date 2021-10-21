Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 21, 2021 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has taken on the risky mission of bringing the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, back to Kenya after he was deported by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to Canada for illegally swearing in ODM Leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

Speaking yesterday, Mutunga explained the reasons why he has decided to get involved in the difficult task of having Miguna back to Kenya.

“The first is because of the continued, flagrant and reprehensible defiance of the Government of Kenya, its agencies, and senior officials, against the numerous valid court orders in favour of Miguna.

“The second reason why I have decided to undertake this journey is to support and defend the independence of our judiciary, its authority, and the people’s confidence in it,” he stated.

Miguna Miguna’s last attempt to fly back to Kenya was in March 2020.

After traveling from Canada to Germany successfully, lawyer Miguna Miguna was blocked from boarding a Kenyan-bound flight at Berlin Airport, Germany.

While at the airport, Miguna Miguna was told that the Kenyan government had instructed German authorities not to allow him to board any Kenyan-bound flight.

“In fact, the Kenya Government has demanded that Lufthansa must refund my fare.

“They have demanded that Lufthansa should not fly me into any other African country, either,” said Miguna.

He made his first attempt to return to Kenya in January 2020.

