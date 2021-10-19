Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has picked a Greek firm to supply next year’s election ballot papers as local firms once again miss out on the lucrative deal.

Following an evaluation process, IEBC settled on Greece-based Inform Lykos (HELLAS) S.A at 7,172.85 Euros (about Sh925) at the exchange rate of Sh129 for 3,000 ballot papers

According to reports, Inform Lykos (HELLAS) S.A beat 12 other firms to emerge as the lowest evaluated bidder.

Among the firms that lost the IEBC lucrative tender include Dubai-based Al Ghurair Printing that was controversially awarded the same tender for the 2017 General Election that resulted in the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win after Raila Odinga contested the outcome of the presidential election.

Al Ghurair Printing that had quoted US$ 11,424.11 (about Sh1, 256,652) at an exchange rate of Sh110 was knocked out at the technical stage for failing to meet the 40 per cent local content plan.

However, the report does not indicate why a Kenyan firm, Ellams Products Limited, that had quoted Sh770,800, was knocked out.

According to its website, Inform Lykos (HELLAS) S.A. is located in Koropi, Greece and is part of the Printing and Related Support Activities Industry.

“It has 170 employees at this location and generates $33.41 million in sales. There are 17 companies in the INFORM LYKOS (HELLAS) S.A. corporate family.

In 2017, IEBC picked Dubai-based Al Ghurair Printing for the lucrative deal, a move that saw several cases filed in court almost threatening to derail the election.

