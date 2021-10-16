Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Robert Wanjala Watira, the father of serial killer Masten Wanjala, who was lynched in Bungoma two days after escaping jail, has cursed the people who were involved in his son’s brutal death.

Addressing the media on Friday, Masten’s father stated that since he received the depressing news of his son’s passing, he has been both scared and sad.

The father maintained that it was not his son’s intention to kill children, because he had been taught those things in the city.

“It was not my son’s intention to do those things but he has been murdered.

“I am praying for him but for the people who did that, may that blood follow them always,” Watira cursed.

Watira proceeded to plead with the families who had fallen victim to his sons’ crimes to forgive him since there was nothing anyone can do about it since his killer son was also dead.

“For the families my son caused pain, I am seeking your forgiveness because he has hit the end of the road.

“There is no other way,” he remarked.

While asking for forgiveness, he maintained that his son would never have intentionally hurt someone, since he had been a good son until he left for the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST