Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has dismissed the economic models proposed by both Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview with a local TV station, Mutunga pointed out that the wheelbarrow narrative popularized by Ruto and his allies cannot address the country’s economic woes.

Further, he took a swipe at Raila Odinga’s Ksh6,000 promise to unemployed youths in the country if he takes over the presidency in 2022, saying it is unrealistic.

“What’s a wheelbarrow? What are you going to do with it?

“If it is Ksh6,000 you’ll get, what are you going to do with it?

“But a lot of people would listen if leaders said they would have more hospitals.

“There is nothing new that the leaders are telling us,” he stated.

The former CJ also reiterated that Kenyans should vote wisely in the coming 2022 General Election and not be duped by antics used by the presidential aspirants.

“Any development in this country is about resources.

“Those telling us about economic models are not telling us why graft is still there, why we are still in debt, why we have cartels,” he pointed out.

The former CJ also noted that the country has been held hostage for the past years since independence due to a lack of effective political leadership within the country.

He added that politicians aiming for the top seat should seek to capture voters’ imagination.

“Politicians never tell the truth. If they tell it, maybe by chance.

“We have to address the crisis of lack of political leadership in this country.

“2022 for me is about capturing the imagination of Kenyans.

“The 58-year-old narrative needs to change,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST