Friday, October 29, 2021 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has dismissed reports that it had raided the home of Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, in search of crucial evidence linking her to corruption scandals in her county.

This is after reports emerged that EACC detectives had raided Waiguru’s Kitusuru home in search of documents to be used in her prosecution.

Speaking earlier today, EACC Spokesperson Yasmin Amaro stated that there were no plans by the anti-graft body to raid Waiguru’s house.

However, he reiterated that the investigative body had a conclusive report on the governor and other county officials on graft-related matters which he said is water-tight.

Some of the county officials mentioned include County Chief Finance Officer Mugo Ndathi, Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker, Anthony Gathumbi, Leader of Majority, James Murango, and chairman of the Budget Committee at the County Assembly, David Mathenge.

They are expected to respond to queries relating to conspiracy to commit an economic crime, abuse of office, false accounting, deception, and forgery.

Amaro added that the investigation files will be submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) after which prosecution will begin.

“We have completed our investigations on the matter (the graft allegation) and we will forward the files to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution for the prosecution to begin,” he stated.

According to EACC, individuals implicated in graft cases use similar tactics Waiguru is using in a bid to derail the case, but assured this time round the case against the Kirinyaga governor and her accomplices is water-tight.

In a statement posted on her social media pages, Waiguru blamed her woes on the fact that she had joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

