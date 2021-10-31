Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 31, 2021 – Former National Assembly Majority Leader and Garissa Township Member of Parliament, Aden Duale, has responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remarks urging citizens not to elect thieves into office.

In a scathing attack against his former boss, Duale stated that such remarks were demeaning to the voters who elected him and Deputy President William Ruto into office in 2013 and 2017.

“You are telling us the eight million Jubilee supporters who elected you and Ruto just elected conmen and crooks and thieves.

“That is an insult to the Jubilee family and your supporters,” stated Duale.

The seemingly enraged Duale challenged Uhuru to use his instruments of power and name people he thought were thieves, rather than addressing them in public rallies.

“You have the instrument of power.”

“The National Intelligence Service fall under you, you have the EACC, you have the DCI, and you have the Auditor General.”

“Use those and tell the country. Be specific. A leader must talk with specificity,” retorted Duale.

Duale was speaking in Kajiado County during a popularization campaign for the hustler movement, in a meeting attended by top United Democratic Alliance (UDA) politicians including Deputy President William Ruto.

On Friday, Uhuru told residents of Ruiru to be very careful with the people they vote, as some of them had plans of stealing from the public.

He asked them to elect leaders who would further his legacy and that of former president Mwai Kibaki.

The Kenyan DAILY POST