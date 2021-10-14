Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 14 October 2021 – Kalekye Mumo sparked a lot of reactions on Twitter after she claimed that she is not married because men fear empowered women.

Speaking on a popular talk show hosted on NTV, the 45-year-old former radio presenter alleged that men have a notion that empowered women with successful careers are not submissive, and this is part of the reason why she has not gotten a husband.

Her sentiments led to a heated debate on Twitter, with most Netizens attacking her.

Aoko Otieno led Netizens in trolling the former Kiss 100 presenter, following her sentiments.

Aoko rubbished Kalekye’s remarks that men fear empowered women and gave examples of rich empowered women who are billionaires and happily married.

She said that Kalekye is single at 45 because she is a toxic feminist.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

