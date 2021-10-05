Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has left everyone in shock after he admitted to stashing billions of shillings abroad as claimed by the Pandora Papers leak.

According to the Pandora Papers leak, Uhuru and his family are holding billions of shillings in offshore accounts.

In a statement, Uhuru, although not comprehensive, assured the country and the world at large that he will issue a detailed response once he jets back into the country from a state tour in Barbados.

However, he noted that the Pandora Papers and any other audits will set the record straight.

“These reports will go a long way in enhancing the financial transparency and openness that we require in Kenya and around the globe.”

“The movement of illicit funds, proceeds of crime and graft thrive in an environment of secrecy and darkness.”

“The Pandora Papers and subsequent follow-up audits will lift that veil of secrecy and darkness for those who cannot explain their assets or wealth. Thank you,” stated the President

The Pandora Papers linked the Kenyatta family to offshore bank accounts and companies valued at over Ksh3.3 billion.

