Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 02 October 2021 – Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lillian Nganga, has made a comeback on Instagram after a short hiatus.

The former Machakos County First Lady had reduced her activity on Instagram where she has a huge following, after announcing her break up with the Governor.

Lillian posted her latest photos on Instagram to welcome the new month and sparked a lot of reactions from her female followers.

They noticed that she had lost the glow and trolled her eyebrows and cheap hairstyle.

“Those eyebrows issa throw, anyway, blessed new month,” a lady commented.

“Hako ka nywele ni kabaya aki,” another lady added.

“Very very beautiful. But please, do that thing you do to your eyebrows..Tricky kidogo ma’am,” another follower reacted.

Here’s the latest photo that Lillian posted on Instagram and reactions from her followers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.