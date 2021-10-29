Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 October 2021 – It was not a lucky day for these notorious women who have been shoplifting in supermarkets.

They were captured on CCTV executing their evil mission and ordered to demonstrate how they have been stealing and making away with the stolen items without being caught.

They picked some items and stuffed them between their legs, leaving the staff in shock.

The cunning women wear long oversized dresses intentionally when going to supermarkets so that they can hide the stolen items.

These are professional shoplifters.

Watch the video below.

