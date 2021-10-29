Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 29 October 2021 – There was drama at Globe Roundabout in Nairobi after a woman was ambushed by thugs who were riding in a saloon car and robbed her of an unknown amount of money.

According to reports, the thugs, who were disguised as plain-clothed police officers, had trailed the victim from the bank, where she had gone to withdraw money.

The robbery incident happened in broad daylight during traffic as motorists watched.

In the video shared online by a motorist who witnessed the incident, the woman is seen wailing and pleading for help from fellow motorists shortly after the thugs robbed her.

It’s not clear whether the thugs were working in cahoots with rogue bank staff.

Here’s a video of the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.