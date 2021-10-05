Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has been advised to sever links with President Uhuru Kenyatta if he wants to be president in 2022.

Speaking during an interview, City lawyer Dennis Anyoka said it will be too hard for Raila to win the 2022 presidential race with Uhuru’s backing.

While acknowledging that the former Prime Minister has been making good progress, Anyonka said Raila is likely to lose the presidency to Deputy President William Ruto thanks to Uhuru.

According to Anyoka, none of the presidential candidate in Kenya who has the support of the incumbent has ever won the presidency.

“Raila Odinga is making good progress now that he has abandoned the BBI.

“He seems to be backed by the current President and if history is anything to go by, no candidate has won the election being backed by the incumbent leadership,” he said.

It is understood that in 2022, late president Daniel Moi threw the weight behind Uhuru Kenyatta but lost to retired President Mwai Kibaki.

The revelation comes after the explosive expose by Pandora Papers which revealed that Uhuru and his family have stashed billions of shillings in offshore accounts; something that may dent Raila’s image before the public going to the 2022 polls

The Kenyan DAILY POST