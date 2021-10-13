Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 13 October 2021 – Marya Prude, the ex-wife of Citizen TV anchor, Willis Raburu, has denied being a member of the LGBTQ community.

Interacting with her fans through a question-and-answer session, the 27-year-old fashion stylist, put it clear that she is straight.

She further added that she prefers her man tall, dark, and meaty.

“Are you a rainbow,” a fan asked her during the question-and-answer session and she responded saying,” I’m straight, I like them male tall, dark with meat on their bones,”

She went ahead and posted a photo of her crush and true to her words, she prefers tall and handsome men.

