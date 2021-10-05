Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Renowned human rights crusader and social media commentator, Mwarimu Mutemi wa Kiama, has once again bashed President Uhuru Kenyatta after he was mentioned by the International Consortium of Investigative journalists as one of the most corrupt leaders who are hiding billions of dollars in offshore accounts.

In a report dubbed Pandora Papers Uhuru and his six family members were mentioned among Kenyans who have 13 offshore accounts in Cayman Island, British Virgin Islands and Panama.

In the expose, one account had Sh 3 .1 billion.

Commenting after the expose, Mutemi warned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank against dealing with Uhuru -who is referred to as client 13173 by the ‘Pandora Papers’.

Mutemi warned the two institutions against signing any deal with Uhuru since he has been exposed as a thief by ‘Pandora Papers’

This is what Mutemi wa Kiama wrote on his Twitter page.

