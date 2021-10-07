Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 07 October 2021 – Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, has posted new hot photos on her Instagram page slaying in lovely outfits.

The beautiful songstress, who got married to renowned vernacular presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, in 2019 through a traditional wedding, is always dressed to kill.

See these photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.