Monday, 04 October 2021 – Diamond’s manager, Babu Tale, is against the singer getting married.

Speaking in an interview, Tale said he wants Diamond to concentrate on his career and earn money so that he can also get money.

He further said that he is praying that Simba does not find a woman to settle down with.

“Personally I am not praying for him to get married, I pray that he works hard so that I can also get money,” he said.

The celebrated Bongo singer has four children from three women even though he is not married.

Currently, it is rumored that he dating a Rwandan identified as Babe Irie but the two have neither confirmed nor denied whether they are dating.

Diamond had planned to marry Kenyan singer, Tanasha Donna, after breaking up with Ugandan businesswoman and socialite, Zari Hassan, with whom they have two children.

