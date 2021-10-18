Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 18 October 2021 – Renowned music promoter and CEO of Maliza Umaskini, Sadat Muhindi, has denied that deceased gospel singer, Papa Dennis, committed suicide after falling into depression.

Speaking in an interview during the launch of Daddy Owen’s album where he was among the guests, Sadat, who used to manage Papa Dennis and bankrolled him, suspects foul play in the singer’s death.

“Before he died, he had left our label for one year and he was doing his thing but we used to talk from day to day.

“So I was also surprised when I heard that he fell from a building and died,” he said.

Sadat claims that Papa Dennis showed no signs of depression when he worked with him.

He further said that he talked to him a few days before he died and he seemed okay.

“He showed no signs of depression. I had even talked to him a few days before he died and he was okay.

“He was even planning to go to the US and I was to boost one of his videos.

“According to me, he didn’t take his own life,” he said.

Papa Dennis, whose real name was Dennis Mwangi, was found dead last year in Pangani.

The singer reportedly jumped from one of the top floors of the building where his recording studio was.

There have been rumours that he committed suicide due to depression.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.