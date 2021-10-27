Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – A young dentist has inspired Kenyans thanks to her impressive strides.

The bright lady, identified as Branice Munyasa, took to her Twitter handle to celebrate after opening an ultramodern dental clinic in Thindigua.

She said she would be turning 29 in a few months and impressed Netizens, who flooded her timeline with positive messages.

“My name is Dr. Munyasa turning 29 in a few months, owner at Nextcaredentalstudio at Feruzi Towers Thindigua, council member at Kenya Dental Association, currently a resident in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at UON.

“Si mpigie girl child makofi. I believe in you go forth and do it,” she wrote.

This is what we call beauty with brains.

