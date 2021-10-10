Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 10 October 2021 – Renowned Kalenjin transport magnate, Kiprop Buzeki, has impressed Netizens after he lent a helping hand to a young couple during their wedding

The philanthropic businessman, who is eyeing a gubernatorial seat, gave the couple a memorable treat by donating his chopper to fly them on their special day.

He shared the photos on his Facebook and earned praises from his followers.

“Congratulations Ann and Victor for your lovely wedding in Kaplolo. My short flight gift was meant for you to re-affirm your vows while airborne.

“Our future governance structure will be built on a solid family background,” he wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.