Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – Wapi Pay co-founders, Eddie Ndichu and Paul, have issued a statement after they were involved in a scuffle at Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

They said they were aware of a story that was in circulation, regarding the altercation but distanced themselves from the allegations of assault.

They claim the video is not a true reflection of what happened that fateful night.

“We found the story distasteful and troubling and want to firmly state that any type of behaviour involving violence against women does not reflect our values nor does it reflect those of Eddie and Paul,” the statement issued by Wapi Pay reads.

“Our understanding is that the allegations and video currently being shared on social media, albeit horrific and regrettable, do not depict the true events that transpired that night,” the statement further reads.

The controversial twin brothers claim they were trying to defend themselves from certain aggressors.

“To be clear, Paul and Eddie got involved in an attempt to neutralize a confrontation between two women and to defend themselves from certain aggressors,” the statement explains.

The matter has since been reported to the police and the DCI for investigations and action.

“The matter has been reported to the police and DCI for further investigation and resolution. Pending this, we request restraint be exercised in potentially and unfairly spreading misinformation that has no factual basis,” the statement adds.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.