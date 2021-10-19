Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has described former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a dynasty that has been controlling Kenya since independence.

Addressing Azimio La Umoja delegates at Tharaka Nithi on Tuesday, Munya described the Odinga family as a dynasty not because of wealth but a family, which has fought for Kenya’s liberation and helped many people overcome poverty.

“Some people say Raila is a true dynasty. Odinga’s family has fought for our country. Odinga’s family has helped many families.

“We enjoy Kenya’s democracy because of Raila,” Munya said.

The CS went ahead and slammed Deputy President William Ruto for describing himself as Mt Kenya region Supremo.

“Kuna watu wengine wanajipiga kifua wao ni njia ya mlima Kenya. Watajua nani ndo kusema mlima Kenya. Sisi ndo kusema mlima Kenya na tumeamua baba lazima akuwe Rais,”Munya added.

Raila is currently popularising his 2022 Presidential bid as several leaders have called upon the ODM leader to pick Munya as his running mate.

However, the ODM leader has remained silent over the calls as pressure piles on him to pick a running mate from the Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

