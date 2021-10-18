Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, October 18, 2021 – Kandara Member of Parliament, Alice Wahome, has poured cold water on efforts to sell ODM leader Raila Odinga in the Mt Kenya region.

Wahome said that the recent political maneuvers the former premier has been making in the region will have little or no impact in boosting his support among the locals.

Speaking in Kandara, the legislator said that the few leaders who have been hosting Raila in the region are misguided and that they have come too late to shift the region’s political discourse.

According to Wahome, Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat in Mt. Kenya because he enjoys massive support among the locals as he has made countless visits to the region.

“Few people cannot be the voice of the entire region.”

“Residents here already have their mind made up on who to support and vote for in the general elections,” she said.

The Ruto-allied lawmaker said that leaders acting as Odinga’s point men in the region are out to serve their own interests, claiming that they are people who do business with the government.

“These people should not think that the way they maneuver in the government system is the same way they will convince people to change their stand.”

“We have not seen or heard them talking of issues which affect the residents and that basically says they do not represent the interests of the people,” she said.

However, she maintained that the field is open for all candidates eyeing the presidency but the ballot shall be the ultimate determinant.

“Let them bring Raila, we bring Ruto and we shall meet at the ballot where the winner shall be declared.”

“There should be no stone-throwing and all parties should strive to conduct peaceful campaigns while selling their candidate and agenda to the people,” she added.

She however said leaders affiliated to UDA are leaving nothing to chance and they shall ensure the party dominates the region.

“When the rubber hits the road, no efforts or resources shall be spared in ensuring we achieve this goal,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST