Wednesday, October 20, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday pulled a fast one after entering Lamu Old Town while riding on a donkey just like Biblical Jesus entered Jerusalem riding on a donkey on his last days.

Ruto was mobbed by his followers in what may be argued to be a similarity to the Biblical Jesus in the Triumphant Entry.

The DP’s fans, who embodied the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) colours, chanted his name as the DP navigated into the town towards the rally venue where he addressed the residents.

Prior to arriving at Lamu Old Town, the DP toured Kizingitini and Mpeketoni areas as he rallies the Coastal region areas to support his quest for Presidency.

At Kizingitini, Lamu, the DP reiterated that the bottom-up economic model would support the low-income earners and reduce the disparity between the rich and the poor.

“Our plan will assist us in eradicating poverty in Kenya.”

“My allies from Lamu opposed the BBI while other Coastal area politicians were bribed,” Ruto stated.

He added that he would support the youth to form a government that would cater to the needs of the mama mboga, jua kali and other hustlers.

The DP also promised to reduce the rate of loan intakes among the youth.

