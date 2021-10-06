Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 06 October 2021 – Netizens are calling for the arrest of a rogue matatu driver and conductor, who were recorded by a concerned Kenyan assaulting a passenger along Thika Road.

A video shared online shows the conductor raining kicks and blows on the passenger on the busy highway and moments later, the driver joins him and they continue roughing up the young man.

The person who was recording the video is heard saying, “mbona mnamuibia, hawa ni wezi,” (why are you stealing from him, these are thugs,”.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared the video on Twitter and urged police to arrest the rogue matatu crew.

“KAU 854F Chania Sacco matatu crew caught assaulting a passenger. Arrest them ASAP! These are criminals,” he wrote.

Here’s the video.

The Kenya DAILY POST.