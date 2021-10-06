Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has been admitted to the Karen Hospital for over a month.

News about the hospitalization of the vocal Tangatanga MP was shared online after photos of Kuria in a hospital bed were circulated online.

Later on, various leaders led by the Deputy President William Ruto and other leaders such as Raila Odinga and Musalia Mudavadi visited the ailing MP at the hospital.

A local newspaper has alleged that Moses Kuria was poisoned and that is why he was hospitalized.

However, revered blogger and social media commentator, Robert Alai, has refuted the claim of poisoning, saying Kuria’s ailment is not related to poisoning.

“Ok. With this claim, I won’t believe any of the corridors of power rumours again.

“I went to visit @HonMoses_Kuria.His ailment is NOT RELATED or even close to poisoning.

“I am not at liberty to discuss his ailment but not even remotely close to poisoning. Haki watu!,” Alai stated.

