Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – Carey Joy, a US missionary, met the love of her life, Albert Wanyonyi, in Bungoma, Western Kenya, a few years ago.
Wanyonyi, a Boda Boda rider, could not converse in English but learnt the language so that he could confess his love for Carey
The two tied the knot in late 2018, a few months after they met, and are blessed with two adorable children.
Carey has already adapted to the local life and culture.
She lives a humble life in Bungoma, where she is involved in missionary work.
Wanyonyi, a class 2 dropout, said in a previous interview that the language barrier was their main challenge when they started dating since he only spoke the native Bukusu language and Swahili.
He later enrolled in a school and learned English.
Carey said that she fell in love with Wanyonyi because of his hard work.
Here are photos of the adorable couple.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
