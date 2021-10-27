Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 27 October 2021 – Carey Joy, a US missionary, met the love of her life, Albert Wanyonyi, in Bungoma, Western Kenya, a few years ago.

Wanyonyi, a Boda Boda rider, could not converse in English but learnt the language so that he could confess his love for Carey

The two tied the knot in late 2018, a few months after they met, and are blessed with two adorable children.

Carey has already adapted to the local life and culture.

She lives a humble life in Bungoma, where she is involved in missionary work.

Wanyonyi, a class 2 dropout, said in a previous interview that the language barrier was their main challenge when they started dating since he only spoke the native Bukusu language and Swahili.

He later enrolled in a school and learned English.

Carey said that she fell in love with Wanyonyi because of his hard work.

Here are photos of the adorable couple.

