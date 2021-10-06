Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: WAITER /WAITRESS

JOB LEVEL: ENTRY

JOB EXPERIENCE: NONE

SALARY: $610 per month ($2.19 per hour)

CONTRACT TYPE: 6-12 months

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Good interpersonal skills, positive attitude and willingness to learn.

Friendly persona

Neat, well kempt personal hygiene

Ability to work in a team

Excellent communication skills and good command of the English language, knowledge of any additional languages is a plus but not a must

Ability to work in a multicultural environment

Ability to calculate figures and amounts such as discounts, interest, commissions, tips, proportions, percentages. If not, must be willing to learn. Training is provided.

Ability to multi-task

Hotel/restaurant experience is a plus but not a must as training will be provided for all. But candidate must be willing to learn

Cruise ship, air hostess or ferry experience is an advantage, but not must

Ability to travel abroad for work. Travel costs and logistics are catered for by company

Available to travel and start work by end of October 2021. (Kindly view our key dates concerning recruitments on website)

Holder of a valid passport or able to obtain one

Must be above 25 years of age

JOB DESCRIPTION

Responsible for all food and service-related issues within his/ her work station and serves passengers according to the highest standards set by the cruise line.

The Waiter / Waitress must strive to know passengers by name, escorts them to their tables, presents the food and beverage menus, suggest particular courses and wines, and would kindly answer to any questions they may have regarding menu items, food descriptions and wine list.

Must learn the international food regulations and make sure that all work that involves handling food is carried out according to these standards.

Attends various training sessions organized by direct supervisors and the head of the department, further improving his / her performance level and preparing for career advancement to a higher position within the cruise line.

Responsible for setting the tables, obtaining and arranging linen, silverware, china, and glassware.

Must relay all passengers orders to the galley, then would serve the various courses and beverages making sure that all items look presentable and are properly garnished and decorated before serving.

Helps to set up special events and functions as instructed by the ships management.

In addition to the routine restaurant duties, he / she may be required to perform some other functions, such as greeting passengers upon embarkation, serving at afternoon teas and Captain’s Welcome cocktail parties.

ACADEMIC QUALIFICATIONS

Must have a High School Certificate with a minimum C grade in English Language

Any higher level diploma or certificates in Hospitality, Customer Care or Computer Studies will be an advantage

BENEFITS PACKAGE

Accommodation on board cruise (2 persons in en suite cabin)

All meals provided in Crew Mess Hall

Laundry services provided

Medical services available on board

Entertainment such as Cinema, Keynote motivational speakers, Transit Tourism, Restaurant

Weekend day offs to visit various Islands during stop over (24hr Visa for all territories provided)

24/7 WIFI- access

Internet Cyber Café available on board

Western Union/Moneygram available on board

International Courier Services available

Crew Sun Deck

Crew Gym- access

Uniform provided (not including shoes)

Reimbursement of Visa and medical expenses

Air ticket and travel allowance provided

COMPANY CULTURE, MISSION AND VISION

At Princeton Corporation & plc, our highest responsibility and top priorities are to operate safely, to protect the environment, and to be in compliance everywhere we operate in the world.

On this foundation, we aspire to deliver unmatched joyful vacations for our guests, always exceeding their expectations and in doing so, driving outstanding shareholder value.

We believe in a positive and just corporate culture, based on inclusion and the power of diversity. We operate with integrity, trust and respect for each other – seeking collaboration, candor, openness and transparency at all times.

And, we intend to be an exemplary corporate citizen, leaving the people and the places we touch even better than before we touched them.

HOW TO APPLY

Prepare and attach a CV and Motivational Letter to email at careers@princetoncruise.com

Successful candidates will be required to follow a close schedule in order to be ready to travel by 30th October 2021. Kindly refer to our website careers page for further information on recruitment schedule.

As a well-known premium brand in the cruise industry, we receive a high volume of cruise employment inquiries each day. To help you understand what to expect if you are being considered for a position, we’ve outlined the application process on in this section.

Princeton Cruises has a centralized process of recruitment as we appreciate interacting with our prospective employees. With a very able team in the HR department, we encourage you to directly apply to the official company contact. If you are being considered for a position, there could be several steps after your initial application before you are notified with a decision. Depending on the job you are applying for, these could include follow-up interviews with our corporate hiring managers.

If you are successful in your application, there are also several steps you will need to take to become travel-ready to work onboard (Medical Examinations, Visa Applications, Work Permit Approval and 1 week Princeton Customized Training).

If your application is successful, you will be partnered with a recruitment officer directly from Princeton Plc to help you obtain the required seafarer medical certificates, travel visas, and other required documentation to work at sea. Kindly note that Princeton does not have any agents in East Africa. Only deal with our HR directly at careers@princetoncruise.com

Note that;

At Princeton Cruises, the health, safety and well-being of our valued guests, the communities we visit and our loyal crew is a top priority. We resume operations strictly with employees vaccinated against COVID-19.

Please note that an intense “Princeton Style” training must be completed by all our new recruits. To be advised by HR.

It is advisable to take up the Sea Man Visa process through our refered agents as they have waived the application fees for our new recruits and offer a fast service.

As we return to sea, we proceed our recruitment and employment process in a Cohort System according to the Cruise Schedule.

Kindly send applications to careers@princetoncruise.com

Deadline: 30th October 2021