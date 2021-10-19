Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 19, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has advised the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region not to fall for what he termed as ’empty lies’ ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County on Monday, Uhuru told Kikuyus to wait for his signal on who to choose as president come 2022.

He told the electorate in his stronghold to vet and evaluate all the presidential aspirants seeking to succeed him in the 2022 General Election.

“But should I say, if they (those courting you) are loaded with wealth and feel generous to give you something, take, but tell them that you will think through their proposals,” the president said.

According to Uhuru, the region needs time to decide the path it shall take politically and not be pressed to pick a candidate.

He further warned the Mt Kenya residents not to be swayed by sweet words by those campaigning against their leaders, adding that their main aim is to use the region’s numbers for their selfish gains.

“Be careful not to be carried away by their words lest you regret why they advised you to dump your leaders,” he said.

“Use your discretion to critically evaluate what they are telling you. Be on the watch out and judge them by their words.

“Some words are sweet, but do not always bear sweet fruits,” he added.

