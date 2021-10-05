Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has revealed why political bigwigs, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Deputy President William Ruto are frantically trying to court her ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Speaking during an interview, Waiguru revealed that she has single-handedly secured the interest of the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region that’s why politicians are dying to have her in their corner to win over the region.

“I have been in politics for a short period of time and the fact that these leaders have shown an interest in working with me tells you that they have confidence in my ability to do a good job,” Waiguru said.

“We have been together with some of these leaders in the handshake and push for BBI together.”

“These leaders have seen how Kenyans relate to me, how I relate with them and they have seen that I can add value to their teams,” she added.

The governor further credited her interaction with other leaders stating that the leaders have seen her as an Iron Lady capable of handling the challenges and obligations that come with political office.

“You must show that you are capable to handle the job because politics is not easy, it’s not like a beauty pageant.

“It’s not about taking photos with people,” she said.

Waiguru has in the recent past hinted at joining Ruto’s Hustler Movement after cutting ties with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee.

The Kenyan DAILY POST