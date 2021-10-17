Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru shocked everyone when she revealed the intricate details of her relationship with her husband, Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

According to Waiguru, Kamotho lives in a separate home from hers due to career differences.

While she lives in Kitisuru, her husband resides in Runda.

Speaking during an interview, Waiguru revealed that she meets with Kamotho over the weekend just to have a good time.

According to her, she has devoted her time to politics during the week and reserved the weekends for her husband and family.

“Sundays are exclusively mine and Kamotho’s. Even the children know that.

“Saturdays are for the whole family, but Sundays are ours,” she explained.

Recently, during her 50th birthday, the governor shared photos of her blended family with her husband.

Waiguru and Waiganjo had children from their previous marriage before settling down as wife and husband.

“Build a strong support system! Family and friends who stay true and remind you of what life is truly about are invaluable.

“They will keep you grounded,” she advised newly-married couples.

