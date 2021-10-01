Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 1, 2021 – Even as Kenyans continue raising concerns over the influx of Pakistani nationals into the country, a video has emerged showing a group of Pakistani men having fun in a nightclub.

They were busy on the dancefloor dancing to Mugithi and Kigooco and mingling with other Kenyans as a live band played in the background.

The video comes days after the Government ordered an immediate crackdown on foreigners who are in the country illegally, owing to the high number of Pakistani nationals spotted in various estates and hotels around Nairobi.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Karanja Kibicho said the operation will be undertaken by the Department of Immigration and the National Police Service.

PS Kibicho said the majority of the Asian nationals seen in the country have originated from Pakistan and have valid Transit Visas to Saudi Arabia that are issued on arrival.

Here’s a video of the Pakistani men dancing in a nightclub.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.