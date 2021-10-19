Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – Controversial city techpreneur, Eddie Ndichu, is dating a makeup artist identified as Kisha after breaking up with Janet Mbugua.

Tea Master Edgar Obare shared a video of Eddie and Kisha having fun at one of the high-end clubs in Nairobi.

In the video that was recorded by a nosy reveller, Eddie seems to be enjoying Kisha’s company as they danced the night away.

According to sources, Eddie, a well-known womanizer, was still dating Kisha secretly when he was married to Janet Mbugua.

Here’s the video.

