Friday, 15 October 2021 – Students from an unidentified boys’ School were captured on camera indulging in alcohol on their way to school.

They recorded a video sharing a bottle of Gilbeys in a matatu while dancing and shouting like madmen.

Cyprian Nyakundi posted the video on Twitter and called out EABL boss, Jane Karuku, for failing to abide by ethical practices in the sale, distribution, and promotion of alcohol.

“The Gilbeys pandemic continues to ravage including school children.

“Jane Karuku the corporate bully doesn’t abide by ethical practices in sale, distribution and promotion of the drink,” He wrote.

Gilbeys is a popular drink among the youth.

The cheap gin that is manufactured by EABL has turned so many young people into zombies.

Here’s the video.

