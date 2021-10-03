Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Citizen TV’s Swahili anchor, Mashirima Kapombe, has shared a cute video in the gym flexing muscles while in the company of her son, Kenga.

The seasoned TV anchor said that she has added a few Kgs after hitting the gym.

Besides her clothes fitting better, she is now curvier after adding weight.

She further hailed her son for always giving her morale while in the gym.

“My weight has always been between 47kgs to 49kgs for most of my life… Saa hii nacheza na 51-52kgs… My clothes fit better, I ALWAYS feel good after a work-out.

” I am curvier. and Kenga is always supportive when I really don’t want to go.

“He dumps me for the boys in the gym the minute we get there 😂 but he gives me reasons to go; like “Mummy, I haven’t worked out in a while, and I need to have muscles like Marx” 😂 Thank you @max Lumosi for being so patient, professional and kind.

“Thanks @maina_mude for giving me a hobby and helping me change my lifestyle for the better.

“1 year down, may we have many many more,’’ she wrote on her Instagram page and shared the video below.

