Tuesday, 19 October 2021 – Former Harambee Stars captain, Victor Wanyama, and his girlfriend, Serah Teshna, a former host at K24 TV, have welcomed their first child.

Teshna and Wanyama welcomed their bundle of joy more than one month ago but they had kept the good news under wraps until recently.

The beautiful TV girl seemed excited while making the announcement although she did not disclose her baby’s gender.

“We are 40 days today. I’m so obsessed” she wrote.

She also shared an old video flaunting her baby bump during a vacation in Dubai while in the company of her celebrity boyfriend.

Wanyama and Serah have been dating for quite some time.

However, they keep their affair out of the public eye.

