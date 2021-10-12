Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – Faded socialite, Vera Sidika, hosted an invite-only baby shower over the weekend that was attended by friends and fellow celebrities.
The baby shower was one of a kind and was attended by both men and women.
The heavily pregnant Vera looked stunning in a long pink custom-made dress, while her husband, Brown Mauzo, wore a white suit.
It’s now emerging that Vera Sidika fundraised for the baby shower.
Edgar Obare shared screenshots of a WhatsApp group that Vera Sidika had formed to fundraise for the baby shower.
There are reports that guests were denied food at the baby shower since Vera had a shoestring budget for the event.
Vera’s fortunes have dwindled after her fame diminished.
Her businesses are not doing well and she is reportedly living a fake life on social media.
Here are screenshots shared by Edgar Obare.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>