Tuesday, 12 October 2021 – Faded socialite, Vera Sidika, hosted an invite-only baby shower over the weekend that was attended by friends and fellow celebrities.

The baby shower was one of a kind and was attended by both men and women.

The heavily pregnant Vera looked stunning in a long pink custom-made dress, while her husband, Brown Mauzo, wore a white suit.

It’s now emerging that Vera Sidika fundraised for the baby shower.

Edgar Obare shared screenshots of a WhatsApp group that Vera Sidika had formed to fundraise for the baby shower.

There are reports that guests were denied food at the baby shower since Vera had a shoestring budget for the event.

Vera’s fortunes have dwindled after her fame diminished.

Her businesses are not doing well and she is reportedly living a fake life on social media.

Here are screenshots shared by Edgar Obare.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.