News Writers / Journalists

Trendstv News is a media company based in Nairobi, Kenya. We are currently looking for News Writers (Journalists) for latest News, Politics, Sports, Gossip, Celebrity and Entertainment News.

Apply only if you meet the following criteria:

You can write with flawless English grammar and spelling

Can follow simple instructions with ease

You are self-driven and can work with minimum or no supervision

You can work from home

You are a go-getter and very much aware of what is going on around you in the fashion, celebrity, gossip and entertainment news

You are willing to grow with the company. After some time, you might be moved to another department or get promotion depending on merit.

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply for this position kindly visit https://trendstv.co.ke/careers/