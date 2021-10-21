Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



OFFICER – POLICY & IT RISK MANAGEMENT (3 POSITIONS)

Job Summary:

The jobholder is responsible for supporting the implementation of Information Security management System based on ISO27001 and best practice.

Key Responsibilities

Implement Information Security Management System based on the ISO/IEC 27001 series standards, including preparation for certification against ISO/IEC 27001

Implement Information Security Management System based on the ISO/IEC 27001 series standards, including preparation for certification against ISO/IEC 27001 Perform gap analysis of information security standards such as ISO 27001 and create compliance reports for information security standards such as ISO 27001

Develop/review IS policies, standards, procedures and guidelines, in liaison with the stakeholder to obtain appropriate approvals and feedback for implementation.

Compliance monitoring and improvement activities to ensure adherence to internal security policies, procedure, standards and applicable laws and regulations

Support departments to manage implementation of information security management system.

Prepare materials and conduct Information security awareness, training and educational activities to stakeholders.

Manages information security risk assessments and controls selection activities

Perform testing of internal controls specified in Information Security Policies and Perform internal audit reviews to assess the effectiveness of current information security controls

Ensure timely and effective corrective actions are taken to correct deficiencies and provide status reporting.

Support the Information Security program including development, collection, assessment, and reporting of metrics

Recommend security policy changes and enhancements as needed

Conduct mock ISO Audits and, report on departments’ preparedness for final audit and certification

Support ISO 27001- audit and certification activities Day-to-day information security operations, supervision, reporting, management of performance and development of staff in the function

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field from a recognized institution.

Must have at least one of the following security certifications or training in CISA/CISM/CEH/CHFI/ECIH/CISSP/ISO 27001/CRISP,

At least one (1) year related IT security work experience in a large or busy organization.

Technical Skills Required

Experience in Information Security Management System

Experience in development of policies and procedures

Knowledge in Information security risk management

Experience in Information security awareness development and training

Experience in cyber security threat Analysis or incident management

Key Competencies:

Excellent stakeholder engagement skills

Analytical mind with problem-solving aptitude

Excellent listening, communication and presentation skills

Reliable and thorough with a deep commitment to accuracy

Self-motivated and able to work independently

A team player

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

How to Apply

Apply Now

Supervisor – Vulnerability Management

Job Summary:

The job holder is responsible for the management of technical vulnerabilities and implementation of security controls in the organization’s Business Systems. The role includes carrying out vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, identifying security gaps, ensuring that the network, databases, business systems and services comply with the approved policy, best practice, security requirements and set minimum baseline standards.

Responsibilities

Review KRA Business systems for technical vulnerabilities and ensure appropriate safeguards are in to provide mitigations.

Coordinate vulnerability assessments, penetration tests, security reviews on business systems, services and databases using various tools and personal knowledge.

Ensure compliance with the approved policy, best practice, security requirements and set minimum baseline standards for the business systems.

Coordinate development of system security requirements for the various systems at acquisition/development and carry out security tests on the systems before deployments

Identify, recommend, and configure suitable tools to enhance Information systems security.

Monitor systems and applications for security issues, vulnerabilities and recommend remediation including patching and upgrades, rules updates

Attend Change Advisory Committee meetings for enhancement of business operations.

Ensure compliance to ISO (9001/2015 and 27001/2013) and ISMS and data security requirements.

Day-to-day information security operations, supervision, reporting, management of performance and development of staff in the function

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or IT related field.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or IT related field. Must have at least one of the following certifications or training in CEH/CHFI/ECIH/CISSP.

At least three (3) years related IT security work experience in a large or busy organization.

Technical Skills Required

Experience in Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration testing.

Experience in Digital Forensics, cyber security threat Analysis or incident management

Proficiency in implementation and use of security testing tools/solutions.

Broad-based IT experience with technical knowledge of Network, Virtualization, Hardware, Storage, Operating systems, and Applications.

Good command of SQL language.

Good command of Unix/Linux/windows

Knowledge in Information security risk management

Experience in Information Security Management System

Experience in Project Management

Key Competencies:

Excellent stakeholder engagement skills

Analytical mind with problem-solving aptitude

Excellent listening, communication and presentation skills

Reliable and thorough with a deep commitment to accuracy

Self-motivated and able to work independently

A team player

Ability to prioritize competing work commitments and deliver on time

How to Apply

Apply Now