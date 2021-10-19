Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, results oriented and committed to continuous improvement. The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice in line with our Strategic Plan (2019-2024).

Reporting to Head of ICT the successful candidate will be responsible for designing and development of advanced software solutions, provide high levels of system support including interpretation and articulation of business needs, and demonstrate competency in providing business solutions in line with the Hospital’s technology needs.

SYSTEM DEVELOPER REF: TNH/HRD/SD/10/21

Responsibilities

Design and develop programming systems making specific determinations about system performance as well as respond promptly and professionally to bug

Review and repair legacy code including conducting system analysis and development in order to keep the Hospital’s systems current with changing

Analyse, design, coordinate and supervise the development of software systems to form a basis for the solution of information processing

Analyse system specifications and translate system requirements to task

Analyse current programs including performance, diagnosis and troubleshooting of problem programs, and designing solutions to problematic

Develop new programs and proofing the program to develop needed changes to assure production of a quality

Development of new programs analyse current programs, processes, and making recommendations, which yield a more cost effective

Writes, edits, and debugs new computer programs for assigned projects, including necessary records and desired

Demonstrate commitment to excellence in designing, coding, testing, debugging, configuring, and documenting software and operate effectively in a dynamic, multi-tasking

Effectively estimate project work and communicate issues and risks that might impact development timeline, budget or

Consistently apply generally accepted programming standards and techniques to assure efficient program logic and data

Implement new software

Tests new programs to ensure that logic and syntax are correct, and that program results are accurate; assists lower-level programmers with programming

Evaluate and identify new technologies for

Evaluate, recommend and select 3rd party components which will make the development life cycle shorter and more

Consistently deliver projects on time and on

Collaborate with out-sourcing vendors and staff to complete development

Maintain software

Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability,

Support, maintain and document software functionality; and

Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the jobholder by the supervisor from time to

Qualifications

Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or any other related field from a recognized

Certification in software development and

Minimum of 3 years’ ICT experience

CORE COMPETENCIES

Project management

Ability to lead, influence and drive change initiatives in support of business strategies within the department/unit.

Demonstrates proficient knowledge and utilization of engineering tools necessary for successful performance of the essential functions of this job

Must demonstrate proficiency and possess experience necessary to develop moderately complex software in C, C++, C#, Java, assembly language, or other selected

Demonstrates mastery of relevant software engineering tools (configuration management systems, build processes, debuggers, emulators, simulators and logic analyzers).

Must demonstrate proficient ability to capture and document software

Experience in all areas of the Software Development: including designing, coding, testing, debugging, configuring, and documenting

Excellent understanding of project estimating, and ability to communicate issues and risks that might impact development timeline, budget or

Ability to work on multiple projects

Experience designing modules for Content Management Systems, particularly for responsive web pages where content areas must dynamically

Leadership and people management including performance management, coaching &

Demonstrated business acumen – able to create HR strategy and actions that impact business

High-level interpersonal and cross-cultural skills, including ability to build consensus, alliances and collaborative relationships with sensitivity to diversity/inclusion.

Creativity and innovation skills, with ability to use technology and other modern tools to drive decision making and

Professionalism and integrity in line with the Hospital

High-level oral and written communication

Critical and analytical thinking and problem-solving skills

Personal motivation and drive exhibited through commitment to hard work, continuous improvement and achievement of

Good customer relationship management skills (internal and external customers)

ICT OFFICER -INFRASTRUCTURE REF: TNH/HRD/CTI/10/21

Reporting to Head of ICT, the successful candidate will be responsible for designing, remodeling, expansion, and relocation of ICT infrastructure projects from concept to completion in order to create an efficient and aesthetic workplace.

Responsibilities

Ensure optimal performance of all infrastructure and communication equipment to ensure optimal operation across the Hospital.

Conduct research and make recommendations on new hardware (Printers, Desktops, laptops, and associated peripherals), network products, services, protocols, and standards. Provide reports to Management, with recommendations and plans for correcting any hardware

Ensure effectiveness of workstations, including e-mail, print, and their OS and software. Responsible for Microsoft

Handle user hardware requests, ensuring fulfilment of the same as per internal

Manage security solutions, e., anti-virus solutions, and intrusion prevention systems, among others. Perform periodic reviews of ICT endpoint security controls.

Verify user needs and coordinate procurement process for ICT and related Ensure effective management of IT assets and related documentation.

Manage windows domain administration including on premise and cloud-based

Construct, install, and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems

Plan and coordinate installation of hardware and software across the organization’s

Enforce compliance and regulation by ensuring all vendors and meet their specific

Monitor ICT Infrastructure to ensure availability and reliability to support business Establish SLA with end users and provide them with support and training in LAN admin and usage.

Test server performance and provide performance statistics and reports

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of hardware and equipment contracts and supervise contract-

based engagements.

Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Information System, Software Engineering or any other equivalent

Professional ICT qualifications such as ITIL, CCNA, MCSE or Virtualization (VMware) will be an added

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT Infrastructure environment

CORE COMPETENCIES

Excellent Knowledge of current protocols and standards including active directory, Group Policies, MS Exchange, Core Switching and Routing, SAN Virtualization

Hands-on hardware troubleshooting

Good understanding of perimeter and endpoint security management and email

Leadership and organizational skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving

Good communication

Attention to detail

Planning and organizing skills

Communication skills

Team working skills

Accountability

Integrity

Confidentiality

How to Apply

If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume in PDF format) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials, and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 1st November 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

The Nairobi Hospital does NOT charge recruitment fees.

Head of Human Resources

The Nairobi Hospital

P.O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org