Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
The Nairobi Hospital, a leading health care institution in Eastern Africa has excellent career opportunities for individuals who possess a passion for excellence, strong work ethic, results oriented and committed to continuous improvement. The successful candidates will be team players with the ability to effectively add value to enabling good patient outcomes and shape best clinical and non-clinical practice in line with our Strategic Plan (2019-2024).
Reporting to Head of ICT the successful candidate will be responsible for designing and development of advanced software solutions, provide high levels of system support including interpretation and articulation of business needs, and demonstrate competency in providing business solutions in line with the Hospital’s technology needs.
SYSTEM DEVELOPER REF: TNH/HRD/SD/10/21
Responsibilities
- Design and develop programming systems making specific determinations about system performance as well as respond promptly and professionally to bug
- Review and repair legacy code including conducting system analysis and development in order to keep the Hospital’s systems current with changing
- Analyse, design, coordinate and supervise the development of software systems to form a basis for the solution of information processing
- Analyse system specifications and translate system requirements to task
- Analyse current programs including performance, diagnosis and troubleshooting of problem programs, and designing solutions to problematic
- Develop new programs and proofing the program to develop needed changes to assure production of a quality
- Development of new programs analyse current programs, processes, and making recommendations, which yield a more cost effective
- Writes, edits, and debugs new computer programs for assigned projects, including necessary records and desired
- Demonstrate commitment to excellence in designing, coding, testing, debugging, configuring, and documenting software and operate effectively in a dynamic, multi-tasking
- Effectively estimate project work and communicate issues and risks that might impact development timeline, budget or
- Consistently apply generally accepted programming standards and techniques to assure efficient program logic and data
- Implement new software
- Tests new programs to ensure that logic and syntax are correct, and that program results are accurate; assists lower-level programmers with programming
- Evaluate and identify new technologies for
- Evaluate, recommend and select 3rd party components which will make the development life cycle shorter and more
- Consistently deliver projects on time and on
- Collaborate with out-sourcing vendors and staff to complete development
- Maintain software
- Performance tuning, improvement, balancing, usability,
- Support, maintain and document software functionality; and
- Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the jobholder by the supervisor from time to
Qualifications
- Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering or any other related field from a recognized
- Certification in software development and
- Minimum of 3 years’ ICT experience
CORE COMPETENCIES
- Project management
- Ability to lead, influence and drive change initiatives in support of business strategies within the department/unit.
- Demonstrates proficient knowledge and utilization of engineering tools necessary for successful performance of the essential functions of this job
- Must demonstrate proficiency and possess experience necessary to develop moderately complex software in C, C++, C#, Java, assembly language, or other selected
- Demonstrates mastery of relevant software engineering tools (configuration management systems, build processes, debuggers, emulators, simulators and logic analyzers).
- Must demonstrate proficient ability to capture and document software
- Experience in all areas of the Software Development: including designing, coding, testing, debugging, configuring, and documenting
- Excellent understanding of project estimating, and ability to communicate issues and risks that might impact development timeline, budget or
- Ability to work on multiple projects
- Experience designing modules for Content Management Systems, particularly for responsive web pages where content areas must dynamically
- Leadership and people management including performance management, coaching &
- Demonstrated business acumen – able to create HR strategy and actions that impact business
- High-level interpersonal and cross-cultural skills, including ability to build consensus, alliances and collaborative relationships with sensitivity to diversity/inclusion.
- Creativity and innovation skills, with ability to use technology and other modern tools to drive decision making and
- Professionalism and integrity in line with the Hospital
- High-level oral and written communication
- Critical and analytical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Personal motivation and drive exhibited through commitment to hard work, continuous improvement and achievement of
- Good customer relationship management skills (internal and external customers)
ICT OFFICER -INFRASTRUCTURE REF: TNH/HRD/CTI/10/21
Reporting to Head of ICT, the successful candidate will be responsible for designing, remodeling, expansion, and relocation of ICT infrastructure projects from concept to completion in order to create an efficient and aesthetic workplace.
Responsibilities
- Ensure optimal performance of all infrastructure and communication equipment to ensure optimal operation across the Hospital.
- Conduct research and make recommendations on new hardware (Printers, Desktops, laptops, and associated peripherals), network products, services, protocols, and standards. Provide reports to Management, with recommendations and plans for correcting any hardware
- Ensure effectiveness of workstations, including e-mail, print, and their OS and software. Responsible for Microsoft
- Handle user hardware requests, ensuring fulfilment of the same as per internal
- Manage security solutions, e., anti-virus solutions, and intrusion prevention systems, among others. Perform periodic reviews of ICT endpoint security controls.
- Verify user needs and coordinate procurement process for ICT and related Ensure effective management of IT assets and related documentation.
- Manage windows domain administration including on premise and cloud-based
- Construct, install, and test customized configurations based on various platforms and operating systems
- Plan and coordinate installation of hardware and software across the organization’s
- Enforce compliance and regulation by ensuring all vendors and meet their specific
- Monitor ICT Infrastructure to ensure availability and reliability to support business Establish SLA with end users and provide them with support and training in LAN admin and usage.
- Test server performance and provide performance statistics and reports
- Maintain up-to-date knowledge of hardware and equipment contracts and supervise contract-
- based engagements.
- Any other responsibilities that may be assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Computer Information System, Software Engineering or any other equivalent
- Professional ICT qualifications such as ITIL, CCNA, MCSE or Virtualization (VMware) will be an added
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT Infrastructure environment
CORE COMPETENCIES
- Excellent Knowledge of current protocols and standards including active directory, Group Policies, MS Exchange, Core Switching and Routing, SAN Virtualization
- Hands-on hardware troubleshooting
- Good understanding of perimeter and endpoint security management and email
- Leadership and organizational skills
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving
- Good communication
- Attention to detail
- Planning and organizing skills
- Communication skills
- Team working skills
- Accountability
- Integrity
- Confidentiality
How to Apply
If your background, experience, and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume in PDF format) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials, and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 1st November 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.
The Nairobi Hospital does NOT charge recruitment fees.
Head of Human Resources
The Nairobi Hospital
P.O. Box 30026 – 00100
NAIROBI
Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>