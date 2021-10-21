Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.

Customer Sales Team Leader

Your Role

As Customer Sales Team Leader, you will drive KOKO’s business growth by leading a team of Customer Sales Representatives (CSRs) to sell KOKO Cookers in assigned territories. You will use your leadership skills and drive to create sales plans, coordinate field sales activities aimed at household and kibanda customers, and motivate your team of CSRs to achieve their sales targets.

Responsibilities

Oversee field sales activities for your team, including initiation of contact with potential activation partners (eg, businesses, chamas), conducting of sales pitches, closing of orders, and collection of customer payments

Lead a team of CSRs to meet their sales targets by providing coaching, supervision, and accountability

Organize and implement product demonstrations and other promotional activities in liaison with KOKO’s sales and marketing teams

Engage with customers and discover their wants and needs, both to pitch KOKO’s solution and share back customer requirements for future sales and marketing efforts

Ensure sales records and reports are accurate and up-to-date for your entire team

Train and develop CSRs to use KOKO sales tools, including our Android application, videos, brochures, and other digital tools

Ensure CSRs communicate openly and honestly with KOKO customers throughout the sales process

Build, manage, and maintain strong, positive customer relationships

Escalate customer queries, issues, and other feedback to senior management, as appropriate

Qualifications

University degree or equivalent

2+ years of sales management experience, preferably with consumer goods or durables

Experience leading sales promotions/campaigns with a track record of success

Passion for selling consumer products that improve lives

Strong coaching, mentoring, and motivation skills

High degree of self-motivation & keen attention to detail

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Outstanding organizational and time management skills

Results orientation and comfort in a performance-driven work environment

How to Apply

KOKO Networks does not charge any fees to candidates who apply for jobs, at any stage of the application process. We do not require statutory documentation until you have accepted an offer from KOKO. We do not charge fees to process statutory documentation. If you receive a request for payment to apply for a job at KOKO, it is likely fraudulent.

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

Driver

Your Role

As a driver, you will be responsible for loading, transporting, and delivering items and staff to clients or businesses in a safe, timely manner by providing excellent customer service, answering questions, and handling complaints from clients. You will be expected to adhere to assigned routes and follow schedules.

Responsibilities

To conduct inspection of vehicles before departing to deliver goods

Pack and load products according to company specifications and load manifest

Deliver orders safely to customers on assigned routes

Maintain ongoing communication with fleet supervisors, agents, and the dispatch team

Unload accurately as per client specifications

Review deliveries with customers to ensure products meet their needs

What You will Bring to KOKO

RELIABLE – Do what is expected to be done, how and whenever it is expected

SELF DEPENDENT – Must be able to handle the vehicle and its occupants and make the right decisions even in emergency situations.

HONESTY – You do not take shortcuts, you do not fudge on aspects of law and regulations and you tell the truth in all circumstances

MECHANICAL SKILLS – Have a basic knowledge of how a car truck operates and can do minor fixing and diagnosis

ALERTNESS – Always aware of many factors including the condition of the vehicle, road and traffic

STRESS MANAGEMENT – Takes setbacks in stride and never allow them to ruin their level of performance

Qualifications

Minimum Educational Qualifications O-Level

A certificate of good conduct

Must have knowledge of the Highway Code and regulations

Ability to read and write and to operate a smartphone

Possess a clean BCE-class license and PSV for the last 7 years

Proven work record/experience as a PSV driver for the last 7 years

How to Apply

KOKO Networks does not charge any fees to candidates who apply for jobs, at any stage of the application process. We do not require statutory documentation until you have accepted an offer from KOKO. We do not charge fees to process statutory documentation. If you receive a request for payment to apply for a job at KOKO, it is likely fraudulent. Please email hr@kokonetworks.com if you have any questions.

KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!

