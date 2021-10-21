Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
KOKO Networks is a venture-backed technology company currently operating in Kenya and India. Our mission is to imagine and deliver technology that transforms life in the world’s fastest growing cities. We build and deploy cloud-connected “KOKO Points” inside local retail outlets, which provide mass market consumer goods in partnership with major suppliers. Our first solution is liquid ethanol cooking fuel, which offers significant cost savings and quality of life improvements in the multi-billion dollar urban cooking market. In Kenya, this solution is delivered in partnership with Vivo Energy, the operator of Shell-branded fuel infrastructure across Africa. KOKO offers a fast-paced and highly collaborative work environment with significant opportunities for professional growth. We are looking for people who share our passion for technology and our vision for global impact.
Customer Sales Team Leader
Your Role
As Customer Sales Team Leader, you will drive KOKO’s business growth by leading a team of Customer Sales Representatives (CSRs) to sell KOKO Cookers in assigned territories. You will use your leadership skills and drive to create sales plans, coordinate field sales activities aimed at household and kibanda customers, and motivate your team of CSRs to achieve their sales targets.
Responsibilities
- Oversee field sales activities for your team, including initiation of contact with potential activation partners (eg, businesses, chamas), conducting of sales pitches, closing of orders, and collection of customer payments
- Lead a team of CSRs to meet their sales targets by providing coaching, supervision, and accountability
- Organize and implement product demonstrations and other promotional activities in liaison with KOKO’s sales and marketing teams
- Engage with customers and discover their wants and needs, both to pitch KOKO’s solution and share back customer requirements for future sales and marketing efforts
- Ensure sales records and reports are accurate and up-to-date for your entire team
- Train and develop CSRs to use KOKO sales tools, including our Android application, videos, brochures, and other digital tools
- Ensure CSRs communicate openly and honestly with KOKO customers throughout the sales process
- Build, manage, and maintain strong, positive customer relationships
- Escalate customer queries, issues, and other feedback to senior management, as appropriate
Qualifications
- University degree or equivalent
- 2+ years of sales management experience, preferably with consumer goods or durables
- Experience leading sales promotions/campaigns with a track record of success
- Passion for selling consumer products that improve lives
- Strong coaching, mentoring, and motivation skills
- High degree of self-motivation & keen attention to detail
- Excellent written and oral communication skills
- Outstanding organizational and time management skills
- Results orientation and comfort in a performance-driven work environment
How to Apply
KOKO Networks does not charge any fees to candidates who apply for jobs, at any stage of the application process. We do not require statutory documentation until you have accepted an offer from KOKO. We do not charge fees to process statutory documentation. If you receive a request for payment to apply for a job at KOKO, it is likely fraudulent.
KOKO is committed to gender and racial diversity in the workplace. We encourage candidates of all backgrounds to apply!
Driver
Your Role
As a driver, you will be responsible for loading, transporting, and delivering items and staff to clients or businesses in a safe, timely manner by providing excellent customer service, answering questions, and handling complaints from clients. You will be expected to adhere to assigned routes and follow schedules.
Responsibilities
- To conduct inspection of vehicles before departing to deliver goods
- Pack and load products according to company specifications and load manifest
- Deliver orders safely to customers on assigned routes
- Maintain ongoing communication with fleet supervisors, agents, and the dispatch team
- Unload accurately as per client specifications
- Review deliveries with customers to ensure products meet their needs
What You will Bring to KOKO
- RELIABLE – Do what is expected to be done, how and whenever it is expected
- SELF DEPENDENT – Must be able to handle the vehicle and its occupants and make the right decisions even in emergency situations.
- HONESTY – You do not take shortcuts, you do not fudge on aspects of law and regulations and you tell the truth in all circumstances
- MECHANICAL SKILLS – Have a basic knowledge of how a car truck operates and can do minor fixing and diagnosis
- ALERTNESS – Always aware of many factors including the condition of the vehicle, road and traffic
- STRESS MANAGEMENT – Takes setbacks in stride and never allow them to ruin their level of performance
Qualifications
- Minimum Educational Qualifications O-Level
- A certificate of good conduct
- Must have knowledge of the Highway Code and regulations
- Ability to read and write and to operate a smartphone
- Possess a clean BCE-class license and PSV for the last 7 years
- Proven work record/experience as a PSV driver for the last 7 years
How to Apply
