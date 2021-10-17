Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ICT Project Manager

Are you passionate about technology, with very strong organizational skills and the attitude and the ability to get things done? Are you looking for a challenging, fast-paced role managing a range of ICT projects?

We desire a self-motivated individual who can thrive in an Agile environment, while interacting and communicating effectively with other team members. This position requires extensive experience implementing projects in either waterfall or Agile frameworks coupled with sound analytical ability. The ideal candidate will help define and oversee all aspects of project planning including schedules, resource allocation, and scope. He/she must understand new technology as it comes together, track cross-functional tasks and deliverables to achieve on-time results which are of a high quality. We want someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and who has a deep understanding and grasp of Agile principles and concepts.

Reporting to the Head – ICT Projects, the Project Manager’s primary ongoing responsibility will be management of projects to ensure that the expected objectives are delivered on time, within budget, with high quality and realization of benefits. The role holder will ensure the application of appropriate skills, tools and techniques to project activities during the project life cycle, addressing the various needs, concerns and expectations of the stakeholders and balancing the competing project constraints of Scope, Quality, Schedule, Budget, Resources, and Risk.

Responsibilities

The successful jobholder will be expected to:

Lead and manage implementation of projects within a portfolio of competing projects and limited time and resources.

Develop processes and procedures to support the achievement of the project objectives.

Follow a defined, agreed upon project management methodology for Planning, Defining, Execution, Monitoring and Control, and reporting activities within the project lifecycle.

Prepare project initiation and governing documents like, Project Charter and Project Management Plans

Determine the organizational structure of the project team and assemble a cross-functional project staff for their technical or functional contribution to the project.

Identify key stakeholders to the project and their roles and value while coordinating activities across different internal and external functions

Assigning work to team members in collaboration with the work stream owner and ensuring the team remains motivated to deliver.

Manage project budget and resource allocation as well as constantly checking on project progress toward meeting its objectives, determining the cause of deviations from the plan if any and take corrective actions to address deviations.

Facilitate the definition of scope; service levels and user requirements in addition to coordinating partners, vendors and consultants engaged in the project work.

Organize and ensure proper and adequate testing phases within projects.

Provide regular reporting and presentation of project status, progress, risks and issues to all stakeholders.

Convene regular Project Steering Committee meetings that include, Executive Sponsor and other stakeholders

Qualifications, Skills & Attributes

The successful jobholder will be required to possess the following qualifications: –

A Bachelor’s degree in an ICT related field from a recognized university with a Certification in Project Management – Prince 2 Practitioner or PMP. Certification in Agile Project management will be an added advantage

Minimum 5 years of increasingly responsible experience, including experience successfully managing various projects.

Able to manage and lead a sandbox for delivery of technical initiatives using Agile methodology and scrum practices

Proven consistent experience of successfully managing various ICT projects in both waterfall and agile implementation frameworks.

Thorough understanding of project management lifecycle, phases, techniques and tools with strong and tested project management skills, including sponsor and risk management.

Outstanding grasp of information technology concepts and processes.

Demonstrated aptitude for effective leadership of staff, energy and enthusiasm with a strong client focus.

Experience in business process analysis preferably in a multi discipline environment.

Highly developed analytical skills with an ability to remain focused on outputs and to adjust delivery mechanisms to meet deadlines and client needs.

Knowledge of organization’s methodology and tools with an understanding of IT as a shared service to other areas of the bank.

How to apply:

If you are confident that you fit the role and person profile and you are keen to add value to your career then please forward your application letter enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to** jobs@co-opbank.co.ke** indicating the job reference number PM/IID/2021 by 21st October, 2021.

We are an equal opportunity employer.

Data Quality Analyst

Are you looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment? The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom bank” is the place for those looking to new horizons.

Do you easily spot patterns, and have an extremely meticulous approach to work? If you have a highly analytical mind that can take complex ideas & break them down into logical steps and are passionate about data quality, then read on.

We have an exciting opportunity for a Data Quality Analyst to join our ICT team. Reporting to the Head Governance and Protection, the Data Quality Analyst will manage and oversee the development and operations of the data quality management system and coordinate the management of internal and external audit processes including maintaining global data quality standards. The role holder will also integrate the various internal processes within the bank and provide a process approach for project execution that will enable the bank to identify, measure, control and improve the various core business processes and ultimately lead to improved business performance.

Responsibilities

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

Support strategic direction by undertaking objective, systematic analysis and deduce accurate conclusions based on evidence.

Identify problems and work towards resolving them by thinking laterally, and identifying and implementing improved work practices.

Achieve results through follow-up of projects through to completion, monitoring project progress, managing priorities, committing to achieving quality outcomes, adhering to documentation procedures, and seeking feedback from stakeholders to gauge satisfaction.

Support productive working relationships by building and sustaining positive relationships with team members, stakeholders, and clients, and being responsive to changes in client and stakeholder needs and expectations.

Display personal drive and integrity by taking responsibility for meeting objectives and progressing work, showing initiative to do what is required, and committing energy and drive to see that goals are achieved.

Communicate with influence, confidently presenting communications in a clear, concise, and articulate manner, focusing on key points and using appropriate, unambiguous language, selecting the most appropriate medium for conveying information, and structuring written and oral communication to ensure clarity.

Incorporate the bank’s data quality management policies into the planning, building, and running domains of enterprise IT, as well as conducting a monitoring role to assess adherence to the policies.

Recommend corrective action plans and improvements in the resolution of non-compliance with standards detected through

Qualifications

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

A Bachelor’s degree in information technology or information management. Possession of MBA will be an added advantage.

Must have obtained quality-oriented certification such as Certified Six Sigma Certification, Certified Manager of Quality, Certified Quality Auditor, Certified Quality Engineer, or Certified ISO 9000 professional (Foundation, Auditor, Implementer, Master). Any database administration certification will be an added advantage.

At least five (5) years of quality analysis experience and/or relevant vendor certification.

Demonstrated ability to manage complexity and multiple initiatives coupled with the ability to synthesize and analyze diverse data and information, develop and recommend strategies.

Ability to think creatively with a strategic perspective, highly driven and self-motivated

Analytical with good project management and team leadership skills.

Knowledge in the use of notable data management tools.

How to apply

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number DQA/IID/2021 by 19th October 2021

Database Administrator

We are looking for a seasoned database administrator with a knack for end-to-end proactive database design and management, a gritty never-say-die doer who relishes challenges, is dynamic, resilient, creative and highly motivated.

If you are looking for an employer who promotes individual excellence and mutual respect in a team-driven culture with a key focus on social empowerment, then the Database Administrator position within The Co-operative Bank of Kenya, “The Kingdom Bank” is the perfect opportunity for you to scale new horizons.

The role holder will ensure performance monitoring and management of database, data warehouse components, Supporting Infrastructure, and general ICT systems through setting up of optimal performance benchmarks and the use of modern best practice and appropriate tools to meet business performance growth demands, ensure system security, business continuity and competitiveness in product and service development.

Responsibilities

Specifically, the successful jobholder will be required to:

Monitoring performance and managing parameters to provide fast query responses to front-end users ensuring performance of production databases.

Monitoring including systems logs, events, and event correlation and maintaining performance statistics and setting baseline statistics.

Monitoring and managing the high availability components including RAC, Data guard, RMAN, ASM, and the underlying infrastructure for mission-critical databases.

Developing, managing and testing backup and recovery plans and ensuring that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning properly.

Take lead role in the various I.T. audits in providing necessary information and enforcing closure of audit, change management, and compliance issues.

Manage key I.T. risks for all database systems and ensure proper mitigation.

Take lead role in BCP and disaster recovery preparedness through periodic testing as scheduled and update of disaster recovery procedures and sharing the results with management.

Team up with applications support, development, and infrastructure team in the development, implementation, management applications, infrastructure, and monitor system health in order to proactively identify weaknesses and address them.

Perform database tasks such as schema design, capacity planning, maintenance, troubleshooting, and change control activities.

Considering both back-end organization of data and front-end accessibility for end-users and further refining the physical design to meet system storage requirements.

Installing database management systems (RDBMS) using best practice; ensure compliance with RDBMS license agreements and maintain upgrades and critical patches

Database setup, configuration, and administration of MYSQL, MSSQL

Installation and Administration of SAP HANA databases

Creating and maintaining database documentation, including data standards, procedures, and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata), and maintain all technical documentation relating to database management.

Communicating regularly with technical, applications, and operational staff to ensure database integrity and security.

Perform under limited supervision, maintain reliability of data and databases, and assist in developing and implementing standards for database maintenance and configuration.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will be required to have the following skills and competencies:

Bachelor’s degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science, Information Technology, or related discipline, or equivalent.

3 -5 years in database technology with experience deploying database and data warehousing technologies (e.g. High Availability, Real Application Clusters, ESBU Backups, Partitioning, Oracle DataGuard) in production environments.

Oracle RDBMS 11g/12c OCP certification as well as strong SQL and PLSQL skills including data warehouse objects such as partitioning and materialized views.

Skills in Oracle RDBMS 19c

Skills in Oracle Engineered Systems e.g. Oracle SuperCluster, Exalytics, Exadata Storage, ZFS storage and SmartScan.

Skills in Data Integration, Data Warehousing, Business Intelligence, OLAP, and Data mining as well Familiarity with ICT standards such as ITIL, COBIT.

Proficiency in various operating systems like AIX, Solaris, Linux & windows.

Thorough knowledge on data profiling, data modeling and data validation and associated tools; Skills in Database Sizing,

How to apply

If you fit the profile, then apply today! Please forward your application enclosing detailed Curriculum Vitae to jobs@co-opbank.co.ke indicating the job reference number DBA/ICTI/2021 by 19th October, 2021.

We are an equal opportunity employer.