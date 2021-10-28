Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HVAC Controls Technician

Duties

The incumbent reports to the Building Engineer Supervisor. The incumbent is employed as a journeyman level Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Controls Technician to carry out skilled maintenance and repair work throughout the New Embassy Compound (NEC) on critical and non-critical electrical components within the functional/office buildings, on-compound ancillary support and residential buildings, above and below ground infrastructures, recreational facilities, and other owned/leased properties.

Qualifications and Evaluations

Requirements:

Experience:

A minimum of three (3) years’ experience at the journey-level in the installation, repair, and maintenance of commercial HVAC and/or other mechanical system digital building controls with interfacing to the building automation systems.

Work experience must show a progression of increased responsibility, and the ability to repair complex equipment, components, and systems.

Job Knowledge:

The incumbent is required to know electrical theory, ohms law, circuit wiring, the laws of thermodynamics and their application to HVAC system design, installation, repair, and operations and maintenance.

The incumbent must have detailed technical knowledge of HVAC control systems and basic knowledge of how control systems interface with the other operating systems including the building automation system.

His/her knowledge base must be broad, encompassing many different makes and models, able to perform the required maintenance on each system.

Must have a very good technical understanding of major building electrical/mechanical systems and equipment.

Knowledge of International Building Code standards including electrical and mechanical requirements, and fire and life safety codes is required.

Education Requirements:

Completion of Secondary School is required.

Proof of Successful completion of specialized vocational training program from an accredited institute recognized as producing journeyman level HVAC mechanical technicians and mechanical system specialist trained in the maintenance of commercial or industrial buildings/facilities is required.

Evaluations:

Language: English level III (Good working knowledge, Writing/Speaking/Reading) is required. (This maybe tested).

Kiswahili Level III (Good Working Knowledge, Writing/Speaking/Reading) is required.

Skills and Abilities:

The incumbent must be able to read and interpret mechanical layout drawings, electrical drawings, riser diagrams, wiring schematics, various equipment schedules, operations and maintenance manuals, as-built drawings, and other construction documents.

The incumbent shall have skills and abilities in the following areas: testing mechanical components and taking equipment readings with various meters, hand tools, power

tools, and specialty tools to determine the root cause of a problem, and the appropriate repairs.

Must be able to use tools of the trade in order to install, troubleshoot, and repair the components associated with the HVAC mechanical controls and their interface devices with the building automation systems.

Additional skills include working with the building automation systems, emergency power sources including UPS’s and standby generator; distinguishing frequencies and sounds, color codes and odors in the operation of equipment in order to troubleshoot for repairs.

Must have substantial skill in comprehending engineering reports, specifications and related materials in English.

Additional abilities include responding to emergency situations in an efficient and timely manner to effect immediate repairs; work in various adverse conditions such as tight or enclosed spaces, working on ladders at various heights, and working in temperature extremes, indoors or outdoors, to complete work assignments; communicate orally and in writing with co-workers, contractors and vendors to obtain and provide pertinent information.

Must be computer literate, able to use the Microsoft Office Suite software including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and Power Point; able to draft reports and create spreadsheets, and able to write e-mails and research information on the Internet.

A valid driver’s license is required.

Must have excellent interpersonal skills and be able to handle a large workload and multiple tasks. Must be organized

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO):

The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Qualifications:

All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Embassy of The United States on erajobs.state.gov to apply

Network Engineer

Duties

The position incumbent is expected to plan, install, and maintain data, voice and other information technology infrastructure across Mission Nairobi’s offices and residential facilities, including physical and logical infrastructure support for for users across the main Chancery compound and 9 tail sites. Administer and maintain the Mission’s Dedicated Internet Network (DIN), Enterprise WiFi at the Chancery, and Wireless Local Area Networks (WLAN) at official residences and tail sites.

Maintain and program network switches, routers, wireless network devices and other networking equipment.

Develop and maintain documentation including network diagrams and technical schematics.

Develop technical statements of work for network infrastructure contracts and serve as the Mission’s primary technical point of contact for all information technology infrastructure contracts.

Requirements:

EXPERIENCE:

The position requires minimum five years of networking experience with at least three (3) years of experience in hands-on network installation, termination and at least two (2) years of experience in network maintenance, design, equipment configuration, management, technical design, and development of technical documentation.

JOB KNOWLEDGE:

Knowledge of current wired and wireless networking standards and technologies for both Wide Area Networks (WANs) and Local Area Networks (LANs).

In-depth understanding of IPv4 and IPv6 addressing and subnetting; network optimization techniques; network configuration strategies including NAT, VPN, DHCP, VLANs.

Network security configuration experience including proxies, firewalls, and DMZ configuration strategies.

Structured cabling installation, termination and maintenance.

Configuration and maintenance of microwave peer to peer links.

Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent in Computer Science, Information Systems Management, Network Engineering, or a similar information technology degree.

Must have a current Cisco Certified Network Professional (CCNP) certification and at least one of the following network infrastructure installation certifications: CNet Certified Network Cable Installer (CCNI), SCTE Broadband Premises Technician (BPT), or BICSI Cabling Installation Certification.

Evaluations:

LANGUAGE: Level IV English (Fluent, Reading/Writing/Speaking) is required. (This may tested)

Level III Swahili (Good Working Knowledge, Reading/Writing/Speaking) is required.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Ability to climb ladders, must have a valid Kenyan driver’s license as an incidental driver, and lift 15kg. Intermediate knowledge of the Microsoft Office suite; networking diagraming tools such as Visio; networking diagnostic and management tools such as Cisco Prime and the NetScout suite of software tools. Must have strong numerical literacy including the ability to perform binary, octal, and hexadecimal mathematical operations. Intermediate knowledge of data presentation and numerical manipulation software such as Excel.

Sound technical skills and decision making to independently manage, administer and maintain large computer LAN and WAN installation, using available tools, technical and administrative reference material in support of management responsibilities.

Develop interpersonal skills and ability to communicate variably with staff at post and help desks in DOS and ability to communicate information and problem solving in writing so others will understand. Ability to communicate verbally and in writing with host country organizations such as vendors locally and abroad.

Analytical skills to provide recommendations and resolutions for technical problems related to network operations and installations. The ability to present new ideas to resolve complex problems related to hardware equipment, telecommunication devices and links.

Skills and abilities to lead and direct technical teams.

The ability to plan, recommend, and execute network, server, telecommunications, and end user software and hardware installations and upgrades.

Ability to identify, research, and resolve technical problems relating to the network environment.

Ability to work in stressful situation and meet deadlines.

Must have a valid, current license for cars and small trucks (Class B, C,E ).

Must have had a valid driver’s license for a minimum of five (5) years.

Qualifications:

How To Apply

Pay Assistant

Duties

Incumbent is responsible for reporting and maintaining records of time and attendance, pay, benefit, leave and allowances for mission staff of all agencies subscribed to payrolling services through International Cooperative Administrative Support Services (ICASS). Coordinate scheduled periodic payments for LE staff insurance plans to the relevant host government agency and assists the main timekeeper in performing liaison support duties as applicable.

Serves as a voucher examiner for review, verification and processing of education allowance tuition invoices and related employee claims. Position is supervised by the Pay Controls Assistant (GFS), C53302.

Qualifications and Evaluations

Requirements:

Experience: 3 years of progressive experience in Payroll management, accounting, auditing or accounts payable is required.

Job Knowledge:

Detailed knowledge of basic office procedures is required. Working knowledge of compensation/ payroll and allowance, accounts payable. Good working knowledge of the Department of State’s Treasury and various US Government agencies’ rules, regulations, and practices.

Understanding of the Local Compensation Plan, U.S. and local labor laws, Government of Kenya benefits, such as Social Security fund management rules, Mission Kenya and FMC policies and procedures.

Education Requirements:

2 years of college/university studies in accounting, finance or business administration is required.

Evaluations:

Language:

Level IV English (Fluent, Writing /Reading /Speaking) is required. (This may be tested).

Level III Kiswahili

(Good Working Knowledge, Writing/ Reading/ Speaking) is required.

Skills and Abilities

Must have absolute discretion and professionalism about payroll information/PII.

Ability to comprehend and interpret compensation/payroll regulations.

Must be able to detect deficiencies and communicate them to the payroll processing centers to initiate adjustments.

Proficiency in use of computers, MS Office Suite (MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint), payroll and accounting software.

Strong interpersonal skills, ability to stay calm and work in stressful situations, ability to use tact and diplomacy in dealing with sometimes disgruntled post managers and employees on pay/entitlement issues.

Ability to deal with all personnel problems objectively and professionally.

Self-motivated, to manage time effectively, to prioritize, plan, organize workflow and work independently.

Typing skills and accuracy is required (not to be tested).

How To Apply

