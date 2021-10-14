Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, October 14, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has indicated that she doesn’t belong to Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Nation and that it’s a matter of time before she openly announces her political stand.

In a video that has since gone viral, Waruguru said that politics is a dynamic game that is subject to change, adding that things can happen overnight and there is no need to brag about huge followers one receives during political meetings.

Waruguru also said the Kikuyus are one of the most unpredictable tribes in the nation in terms of politics and that they change minds depending on who is their preferred candidate.

“Nataka Kusema Ukweli! Niseme au Ninyamaze!

“Unajua kuna watu nimeskia wakisema wao hawawezi ati itikia vyama Mingi.

“Wanafikiria ya kwamba sisi Wakikuyu tunatambua kitu yoyote?

“My friend, utarukwa na wakikuyu mpaka ushangae,” Waruguru said.

Waruguru seemed to refer to Deputy President William Ruto, who has been urging Mt Kenya leaders to fold their briefcase parties and join United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST