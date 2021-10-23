Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, October 23, 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, has revealed that he has received numerous intelligence reports in his capacity as the CS showing that the popularity of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader, Raila Odinga, was on the rise.

Speaking at Mwongori High School during the learning institution’s fundraising, Matiang’i stated that he had received reports which showed that Raila will beat Deputy President William Ruto by a landslide in the 2022 presidential contest and form the next government.

Matiang’I noted that after looking at the reports, it was clear that a majority of Kenyans supported the March 9, 2018 handshake between Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He also sought permission from his community to support Raila, arguing that Uhuru was working closely with the ODM leader and he believes Odinga will form government in 2022.

The CS opined that the Abagusii should be in government after the 2022 elections and warned that if they go the alternative route, they will be in Opposition and miss out on key opportunities.

“I have sealed a covenant with these people from my home and I have told them publicly that I will be where you and the President are.

“It is not wise to engage in things that are silly at the expense of these people,” Matiang’i stated.

Matiang’i has hinted that Uhuru and Raila were grooming him to take over from them.

