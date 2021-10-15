Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, October 15, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has received a career-threatening blow after One Kenya Alliance (OKA) ruled out any possibility of working with him ahead of the 2022 General Election.

OKA, which includes Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), revealed that it would sign a coalition agreement that hinders them from joining any other political coalition amid speculation that they will merge with Raila’s ODM.

According to Kimilili MP Chris Wamalwa, who is a senior member of OKA’s board, their technical committee is working round the clock to have a coalition agreement signed by the six principals.

“The principals had the opportunity to look into the agreement, and they will soon sign it,” Wamalwa stated.

Wamalwa added that the committee has also finalized the coalition’s instrument, which seeks to bind the principals together to prevent them from teaming up with another outfit.

Both Kalonzo and Mudavadi have openly expressed their reservations about working with Raila after he betrayed them from the last deal.

This comes against the backdrop of spirited efforts by President Uhuru Kenyatta to have the OKA leaders drop their 2022 presidential bid in favour of his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

Raila has been making efforts to reach out to the OKA leaders in a bid to seek their endorsement for the presidency, but with the new developments, his hopes have faded.

The Kenyan DAILY POST