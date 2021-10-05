Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Celebrated senior advocate, Evans Monari, who acted for President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2017 presidential petition at the Supreme Court, has died.

Monari’s family confirmed that he died on Monday evening at a city hospital where he was receiving treatment for the past one month.

His family confirmed that he was battling multiple internal organ complications.

In a Twitter thread on Friday, October 1, Lehmann Associates called upon fellow lawyers to come to the aid of the ailing advocate, who at the time had accrued a medical bill of Ksh16 million.

The firm stated that Monari’s family had been left with a huge medical bill which they had not settled, raising the question of whether Uhuru had abandoned him even after helping him secure his victory.

“Our colleague Senior Evans Monari has been unwell and hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Nairobi for the past 4 weeks.”

“The medical bill as of today stands at Ksh16 million and it continues to grow.

“Whereas Evans has an insurance cover that would handle the bill, the Insurance Company has refused to settle the bill,” reads an excerpt.

Until his demise, Monari was an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a Partner in Coulson Harney, Advocates where he was the Head of Dispute Resolution and Arbitration.

He has handled a myriad of commercial, civil, judicial review, and constitutional briefs as well as high-profile cases.

Monari also represented former Police Commissioner Hussein Ali, who faced crimes against humanity charges in the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

